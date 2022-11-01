NS&I announces November 2022 Premium Bonds winners

In fact, around £74million Premium Bond winnings have not been claimed since the first prize winners were announced in 1956.

While Premium Bonds prize winners are notified when they win a prize, sometimes people move or change their contact details without letting NS&I know – this can lead to unclaimed prizes if they have opted to receive their prize by cheque.

Taking the areas of October’s prize draw winners, Outer London and Suffolk, as an example, there are 269,166 unclaimed prizes in these locations alone.

In, Outer London there are currently up to 246,510 unclaimed prizes worth £8,613,300.

The largest unclaimed prize is £100,000 and is from the February 2007 prize draw, while the oldest unclaimed prize in Outer London is from November 1961 and is worth £25.