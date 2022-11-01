Parker Valby and Jordan Shapiro Earns All-SEC Cross Country Team Honors – Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla.- Florida Redshirt Sophomoresandwere named to the All-SEC Cross Country team by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday.

Valby was named to the Women’s All-SEC First Team for the second time in her career. She was named SEC Women’s Freshman Runner of the Year and to the All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Freshman Team in 2021. Valby competed in two races this season, placing first in both. At the Arturo Barrios Invite she ran a 6K time of 18:58.2, which was a personal best at the time. At the SEC Championships Valby, improved upon her prior performance by running a 18:25.87 in the 6K, which broke the previous school record by 29.11 seconds. This new time was the fastest recorded 6K at a championship event in college cross country history.

Jordan Shapiro was named to the Women’s All-SEC Second Team, the first All-SEC Team honor of her career. Shapiro raced twice this season, finishing top-14 at both meets. At the Arturo Barrios Invite she placed seventh, running a 20:33.9, a personal best at the time in the 6K. She followed it up by finishing 14th and running a new personal best of 20:08.68 in the 6K at the SEC Championships.

The Gators are scheduled to travel to the NCAA South Regional on Nov. 11 in Huntsville, Ala. for the regional round of the NCAA Championships.

