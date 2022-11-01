Patrick Peterson perfectly trolled Kyler Murray after beating the Cardinals on ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ release weekend

You see, the Arizona Cardinals quarterback and reported ‘Call of Duty’ addict is now contractually prohibited from playing the game while studying film at home as part of his new deal’s independent study clause. He also had a game against the high-flying Minnesota Vikings to prepare for on Sunday, which means his weekend ‘Call of Duty’ plans had to be put on hold. Bummer? You bet, but it got even worse for Kyler and co. as the Cardinals fell 34-26 at U.S. Bank Stadium, with former teammate Patrick Peterson seen mocking the QB’s now infamous pastime after one of the Vikings’ three interceptions on the day. Keep an eye on number seven …