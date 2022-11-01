Shoppers are loving ‘cosy’ loungewear that ‘saves putting heating on’





Loungewear is a staple for many, especially with people spending more time at home in the last few years, and cosy, comfortable pieces are an essential for the autumn and winter months.

With the cost of energy rising dramatically, now is the time to invest in pieces that can help reduce the amount of heating used in the home. Loungewear, blankets and Oodies are all popular items at the moment, and shoppers are realising that by investing in some cosy clothes, they can keep themselves warm without having to heat the whole room. Popular retailer John Lewis has an expansive range of loungewear and pyjamas, featuring the brand’s reliable quality and affordable prices.

The throw-on piece comes in two colours; neutral grey and oatmeal shades that pair well with most loungewear sets. The high-pile material is thick, soft and cosy, plus the design features a relaxed silhouette, with big pockets to keep hands warm and toasty too. Sizes available are small to medium and large to extra-large, but customers have rated the piece as being ‘big’, so shoppers should consider the generous sizing when . The cosy layer is easy to take on and off and is great for layering over pyjamas or a tracksuit set.

Shoppers have been commenting on the loungewear piece, with some calling it ‘extremely comfortable’. Mazable said: ”Love this throw on. It looks exactly like the photos. It’s essential indoor winter wear providing warmth when the heating is on low. When it’s really cold this ‘cardigan throw on’ is perfect over thermals.” AliOwl3 commented: ”Really cosy, soft and snuggly … washes well and is a lovely colour. Will be a firm favourite for autumn and winter!” JaneE also added: ”I ordered this in the grey and was amazed how light & soft it is but also wonderfully warm. I love it so much that I’ve just purchased the oatmeal colour. They’ll help keep me warm this winter!”