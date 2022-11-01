State pension triple lock could see 10.1% rise to payment

State pension payments are vital for millions of Britons right across the country. Many will use these payments to budget on a day-to-day basis, but what does the future hold for the state pension?

What is the state pension triple lock?

The policy dates back to 2010, where it was first introduced by the then-coalition Government.

Since then, it has become a mainstay of Tory party policy, intended to make sure pensioners’ incomes rise in real terms.

The triple lock sees the state pension rise each year by the highest of the following: 2.5 percent, inflation or average earnings.

