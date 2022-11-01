State pensioners may be entitled to top-up worth £63 extra per week

People over state pension age who are on a low income may be entitled to Pension Credit. The vastly underclaimed benefit is designed to help people with their living costs, many of which have spiralled due to the current challenges.

Although separate from the state pension, Pension Credit can provide an additional layer of financial support.

According to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), Pension Credit can be worth some £3,300 per year.

That is approximately £63 per week in extra support which could go a long way to helping with everyday costs.

People could get Pension Credit even if they have other income, savings or their own home.

