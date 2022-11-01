The Killer Klowns game looks impressively faithful to the 1988 film

Asymmetric multiplayer horror game Killer Klowns: From Outer Space was one of our unexpected favourites from this year’s Gamescom, and a new trailer demonstrates how true it’s staying to the aesthetics of the original 1988 movie.

Locations like the Big Top and Crescent Cove Police Station look screen-accurate in the game footage included in the trailer, as do the Klown weapons. However, ’80s movie lighting had a specific look to it that makes it easily identifiable, and it seems developer Teravision Games has put in work to carry that through to modern gaming monitors.

Here’s the trailer, in which you can see some scenes side by side:

