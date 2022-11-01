Ukraine seeks Russia’s expulsion from G20, says Putin’s hands ‘stained in blood’

KYIV, Nov 1 (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday Russia should be expelled from the Group of 20 major economies and President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to a G20 summit in Bali next month must be revoked.

“Putin publicly acknowledged ordering missile strikes on Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure,” spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Twitter.

“With his hands stained in blood, he must not be allowed to sit at the table with world leaders. Putin’s invitation to Bali summit must be revoked, and Russia expelled from G20.”

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

