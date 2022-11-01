Virgin Media users get free broadband boost if they follow this advice

Use Virgin Media for your broadband? Things could be about to get a whole lot faster for free thanks to a big speed boost from the telecoms company. It’s just been confirmed that Virgin is upgrading millions of homes which will allow them to download files and films much faster than before.

The totally free boost means those who currently get Virgin’s M100 service beamed into their living rooms will see things increase from 108Mbps to 132Mbps. Those who subscribe to the firm’s M200 plan will also see things increase with speeds rising from 213Mbps to 264Mbps. At that new rate, a full HD movie could be downloaded around 30 seconds faster.

And it’s not just downloads that are getting better. Anyone who also uploads files will now get up to 25Mbps speeds when sending content across Virgin’s cables – that’s around twice as quick as before.

If you are on Virgin’s M100 or M200 plans then getting the boost is easy. Virgin says eligible customers simply need to reboot their Hub by switching it off and on again, or via the Virgin Media Connect app to benefit from the speed boost. You’ll find the router’s power button on the back of the device although it is worth remembering that it can take a few minutes to completely reset and start working again so make sure you only do this when nobody needs a connection to the web.

