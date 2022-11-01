Where would Netflix be without N.J.? Our true crime stories inspired its top hits.

If you’ve been spending a lot of time on the couch watching Netflix, you may have noticed a trend: Some of the streamer’s biggest hits in the past month have been plucked from New Jersey’s true and terrible stories.

They might not be what you first think of as New Jersey crime stories — no corrupt politicians or Sopranos disposing of bodies in the Pine Barrens.

But three of the streaming platforms’ most popular productions are at least inspired by mysterious Garden State happenings, including a series and a movie that both hit No. 1 on Netflix.

Charles Cullen at a 2005 appearance in Superior Court in Somerset County.Amanda Brown | The Star-Ledger

The well-reviewed film in theaters and on Netflix is based on the terrifying true story of Charles Cullen, a New Jersey nurse who killed patients at hospitals here for more than 15 years.

Over a 16-year career in health care, Cullen murdered at least 29 patients in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, moving from hospital to hospital as he quit or was fired. Amy Loughren, a friend and fellow nurse, was invaluable in aiding police before his 2003 arrest. She is played by Jessica Chastain in the film. Cullen, played by Eddie Redmayne, admitted to police he injected deadly medicine into random IV fluid bags, turned off ventilators and medicated patients without doctor’s orders.

Cullen killed so frequently, he told police he couldn’t be sure just who he killed. Some experts have estimated he may ultimately have been responsible for as many as 400 deaths, making him one of the most prolific serial killers in recorded history.

The Westfield house that inspired the limited series “The Watcher.”John O’Boyle | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

This series that lived in Netflix’s No. 1 spot was inspired by the experience of the Broaddus family, who started receiving creepy, threatening letters when it purchased a six-bedroom Dutch colonial in Westfield in 2014 for $1.3 million.

“Do you need to fill the house with the young blood I requested? Once I know their names I will call to them and draw them to me. I asked the [prior owners] to bring me young blood,” one of the letters said according to the lawsuit.

The letter writer — who was never unmasked — did learn the children’s names, and the letters escalated. The Broadduses never even moved into the home, instead suing the previous owners, alleging they were aware of letters from the mysterious watcher. The Broaddus family eventually sold the home in 2019 at a loss of roughly $400,000.

The series does quote from the real letters, but much of the story is fictionalized. Most notably, the creators of the show made up an entirely new character based on another true crime case from Westfield’s past, the John List family murders, which happened at a mansion across town in 1971.

For more on the List murders, check out NJ.com’s hit podcast, “Father Wants Us Dead.”

When the new season of “Unsolved Mysteries” came out in October, the first episode brought the tragic death of a Cape May County teen to a national audience.

Tiffany Valiante, 18, was at a graduation party in 2015 when she disappeared, leaving her phone at the end of her driveway. Just a few hours later, she was struck by an NJ Transit train four miles away, discovered wearing only her underwear. Authorities quickly ruled it a suicide, but the Valiante family believes foul play must have been involved — something experts on the show speculate about as well.

The NJ Transit Police investigation into her death was found to be deficient by an outside group, and when the family won a court order to conduct additional testing on forensic evidence, they learned that much of it had been so compromised in storage that it was useless. The Valiante family attorney said police even managed to lose an ax that was found near the scene, so it could never be examined or tested.

As the show’s name promises, the case remains unsolved.

Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.

Rebecca Everett may be reached at reverett@njadvancemedia.com. Send a tip here.