Will Katie Taylor fight Amanda Serrano next? | DAZN News Norway

Sergio Mora hopes that Katie Taylor gets two high-profile fights in 2023.

On Saturday night, live on DAZN, the Irish undisputed lightweight champion maintained her unbeaten record with a comfortable points win over previously undefeated Argentine opponent Karen Carabajal.

Speaking to Chris Mannix on JABS after the fight, the pair discussed who they wanted to see Taylor come up against next.

The obvious fight to make is the rematch against Amanda Serrano after the brilliant display in New York earlier this year, and Mora agreed.

“The big one, it was a fight of the year candidate,” he acknowledged.

“What they did at Madison Square Garden was historic: two women, what they did was incredible and I want to see it again.”

Despite her advancing years, Mora saw no drop-off in quality from the champion

He said: “Katie Taylor looked really good, even in her mid-thirties, she still has a bounce in her step, a spring in her punches. She didn’t lose a round, It was an impressive one-sided shutout and she did it in spectacular fashion.

“Her legend continues to grow.”

Elsewhere, he saw two potential match-ups that would offer differing appeal: American boxer Alycia Baumgardner, or Brazilian MMA legend Cris Cyborg.

“If anyone deserves an easy one, because [Cris] Cyborg is not a professional [boxer], and we know that Katie Taylor will probably stop her, she deserves that payday or attention,” he stated.

“If not, I’d love to see her with Alycia Baumgardner. They both sell, they’re both marketable, they do have pound-for-pound talent.

“She is in her mid-thirties and has been in physical fights, but I did not [see any decline in performance]. It was a shutout.”