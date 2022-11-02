Anupamaa: Anu panics thinking about Pakhi- Adhik’s failed relationship

Star Plus show ‘Anupamaa’ is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Pakhi and Adhik getting married leaving everyone shocked. In the previous episodes, Hasmukh and Vanraj gave Pakhi and Adhik’s responsibility to Anuj and he accepted the same.

In the upcoming episode, Barkha sees Pakhi and Adhik coming to Kapadiya house along with Anuj and Anu. She gets furious and tells Adhik that he can not enter the house as she wants him to stay out of her life. She lashes out at Pakhi for trusting Adhik who is a Casanova. Adhik tries to defend himself and states that he is a changed man now. Barkha rubbishes his claims. Anu tries to calm her down but in vain.

Anuj and Anu tell Barkha that they’ve taken the responsibility of Pakhi and Adhik and they would stay at Kapadiya mansion. This angers Barkha. Adhik hugs Barkha and apologizes to her but in vain. Barkha tells Pakhi that her marriage with Adhik won’t even last for a year. She challenges them that they will not celebrate their anniversary. This leaves Pakhi shattered. Pakhi and Adhik try to take Barkha’s blessings but she denies the same. Anuj and Anu bless them.

Anupamaa panics thinking about Barkha’s claims and hugs a teddy bear to vent out her fear and frustration. In the upcoming episodes, Adhik and Pakhi spend quality time together while Anuj hugs Anu and comforts her.