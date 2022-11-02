Apple will continue to source modem chips from Qualcomm for the 2023 iPhone 15 lineup, reports Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. Qualcomm said it is set to provide the “vast majority” of modem chips for Apple’s devices, despite earlier expectations that it would provide just a fraction of modem chips.
Qualcomm in November 2021 said that it expected to supply 20 percent of Apple’s modem chips in 2023, signaling a potential shift to Apple’s own modem chips. Apple has been working to cut down on its reliance on Qualcomm by developing its own modem technology in-house, but it does not appear that Apple’s chips will be ready for a 2023 launch.
Gurman’s report echoes information that we previously heard from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo said in June 2022 that Apple’s work on a 5G modem chip “failed,” and that Qualcomm would remain Apple’s modem supplier for the 2023 iPhone lineup.
Kuo said that development on the chip stalled, but the work is ultimately continuing. Apple is expected to create its own modem chip, but it will take more time for work to be completed and satisfactory for use in iPhones and other devices.
Apple launched a legal battle against Qualcomm in 2017, accusing Qualcomm of unfairly collecting royalties for technologies it had nothing to do with. Apple wanted to transition away from Qualcomm with the shift to 5G to stop paying Qualcomm’s fees and instead use Intel technology, but Intel was not able to manufacture 5G chips that met Apple’s standards.
Apple was forced to settle its lawsuit with Qualcomm and has since used Qualcomm 5G modem chips for the iPhone and iPad lineups. Apple has been working on its own modem chip since then, and even purchased Intel’s modem chip business to get a head start. Initial rumors pinpointed 2023 as the year Apple would be ready to transition, but it looks like it will take a bit longer for Apple to end its modem deals with Qualcomm.
Popular Stories
iOS 16.2 Expected to Launch in Mid-December With Several New Features
iOS 16.2, the next major update to the iOS 16 operating system, can be expected to launch in mid-December alongside iPadOS 16.2, reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said today in his Power on newsletter outlining expectations for the remainder of 2022. The first beta of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 was released for developers and public beta testers last week, so it’s still early to…
Gurman: Apple Planning No New Mac Releases For Remainder of 2022
Apple is not planning to announce any new Macs in the remainder of this year, with all planned releases expected to take place in the first quarter of 2023, including updated versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and the Mac Pro, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said today.
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple has decided to wait until next year to announce new Macs,…
Rumor: New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pros Delayed Until Next Year
Contrary to rumors that Apple will announce new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered with the yet to be announced M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in November, a new rumor has suggested Apple will instead release the new laptops next year.
According to a post from the account “yeux1122” on the Korean blog Naver, citing a supply chain source, the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will …
Apple Now Selling Refurbished M2 MacBook Air Models
Apple today added refurbished M2 MacBook Air models to its online store, offering the machines at a discounted price for the first time. The M2 MacBook Airs first launched in July, and refurbished models have not previously been available.
There are several variants available with different configurations and colors, but the base model MacBook Air with M2 chip, 8-core GPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB…
Backlit Apple Logo Could Make a Comeback on Future MacBooks
Apple could be considering a return of the iconic backlit Apple logo on future MacBook models, if a newly published patent is anything to go by.
Photo by Wes Hicks on Unsplash Once a common sight in coffee shops everywhere, the glowing emblem of an Apple logo featured on the lids of many Mac laptops launched in the early 2000s, but its demise in 2015 could turn out to be relatively…
Apple to Mark Several iMac Models as Obsolete Later This Month
Apple plans to mark several 2013 and 2014 iMac models as obsolete at the end of this month, the company said in a memo obtained by MacRumors.
In the memo, Apple said the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac from Late 2013, the Mid 2014 21.5-inch iMac, and the Retina 5K 27-inch iMac from late 2014 will be marked as obsolete on November 30, 2022. When marked as an obsolete product, the iMacs will no…
Top Stories: New iOS 16.1 Features, USB-C iPhone Confirmed, and More
October is drawing to a close with plenty to talk about in terms of new hardware and software releases from Apple, while we’re also looking ahead with iOS 16.2 and future hardware.
Read on below for all of the details on everything Apple released this week, including our early hands-on look at Apple’s new iPads, plus a rumor about Apple’s biggest-ever iPad and more! iOS 16.1 Released:…
Source link