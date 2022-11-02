Asthma sufferers could apply for extra £628 a month via DWP

On the Asthma+Lung UK website, guidance is offered to those who are looking to apply for PIP.

The charity stated: “To qualify for PIP, you must have had the difficulties or needs for three months before you can claim and must be likely to continue to have them for the next nine months.

“If you’re awarded the high-rate mobility, you may get access to the Motability scheme.

“In Scotland, the new Adult Disability Payment (ADS) is replacing PIP. If you already get PIP, you will automatically be moved onto the ADS. You won’t have to reapply.”