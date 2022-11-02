Ateneo Men’s Lawn Tennis Team shows promise in PCA Open

AFTER THREE years, the Ateneo Men’s Lawn Tennis Team has finally returned to the competitive stage with an impressive run in the 39th Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) Open Tennis Championships. Their preseason matches in the nationwide tournament were held from October 3 to 29 at the PCA Sports Club in Paco, Manila.

In the Open Singles category, rookie Diego Dayrit and veteran Gabriel Tiamson started strong in the first round as they both outlasted their opponents Elbert Anasta of the Philippine Army and former National University’s Verdad Fritz, respectively. Although Dayrit and Tiamson were eliminated in the next round of the competition, Nio Tria advanced to the quarterfinals for the Blue and White where he lost against professional tennis player Jeson Patrombon, 0-2.

Tria later focused on his stint in the Open Doubles, where he made it to the final round with his partner Bryan Saarenas. The Katipunan-based duo had to face the pair of Patrombon and Anasta, but ultimately succumbed to their powerful smashes, 1-2.

In the Intercollegiate Doubles category, Ateneo saw the pairings of Janella Llavore with Stefano Gurriano, Chester Tiongson with Diego Dayrit, and Tiamson with Tria. Ateneo was able to sweep the Adamson University Soaring Falcons on the first day of the competition and continued to confidently sustain their flawless streak on the second day against Mapua University.

Despite their successful first two days of play, the Blue Eagles in the Intercollegiate Doubles unfortunately lost their ticket to the finals after faltering to their tough foes University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 1-2.

Ateneo Men’s Lawn Tennis Coach Gee Abacan also played in the same tournament as his players. The former Blue Eagle and UAAP Season 64 Champion teamed up with Rey Ayson in the Professional and Amateur category where they managed to reach the finals, losing at 6-8.

“We still have a long way to go. We take the lessons we learned from our defeat in the PCA Open with us as we prepare for Season 85,” shared by Co-Captain Tiongson when asked about the team’s experience in the tournament.

Meanwhile, co-captain Tiamson believes that the lessons they gained in the PCA Open have given them the motivation to work harder for their upcoming University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) campaign. “We need to make sure we keep pushing each other in the next four months but I’m confident in the team and that we will get to the level we want to reach.”

The Ateneo Blue Eagles are looking to hone their skill and ready their arsenal before the start of their UAAP Season 85 campaign in March, 2023.