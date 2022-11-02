Best Deals In Fanatical’s Massive PC Game Sale

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

Fanatical is celebrating its tenth anniversary by offering huge discounts on PC games from now until November 14. Most of the savings will stick around for the duration of the Birthday Bash, but the retailer is offering a pair of flash deals each day, too. So, if you’re looking for the best deal, you’ll want to check back often to see what’s been added to the catalog.

Just about every game on sale right now is offered as a Steam key–although a few must be redeemed through other platforms such as Ubisoft Connect. And beyond great savings on hit titles, the Birthday Bash is giving you a chance to win a bunch of gear (including a Steam Deck and HP OMEN 16 laptop) along with a free gift when spending more than $10.

As for Fanatical’s catalog of discounted games, it’s quite extensive. You’ll find the Batman: Arkham Collection on sale for just $8, Death Stranding Director’s Cut for $22, and Monster Hunter Rise for $28. And if you’re itching to play some retro fighting games, consider checking out the Capcom Fighting Collection for $25.59, which includes 10 classics such as Hyper Street Fighter 2 and Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo. You can also pick up a lot of Star Wars games for cheap.

While this event is a great way to clear out your backlog, you’ll also find discounted preorders worth checking out. If you’ve been waiting patiently for Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC, you can reserve a copy for just $45. Or, if you’re a Sonic enthusiast, you can preorder Sonic Frontiers for $53. And even though it won’t launch until next February, Like a Dragon: Ishin is also down to just $53.

Plenty of other great games are getting big price cuts, and you’ll find our favorite deals listed below.

