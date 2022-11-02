BT is offering you free broadband but you must act now to claim it





Fancy getting your broadband without paying for it? That’s exactly what BT is offering customers right now with the telecoms giant currently giving away internet access until 2023. This very enticing deal is available across a number of its internet plans including its entry-level Fibre Essential option (36Mbps speeds) and faster Fibre 2 service (70Mbps speeds).

Those who sign up will then get broadband beamed into their homes for free with this incentive lasting for the first three months of the contract. BT has also confirmed that all of its deals include a Speed Guarantee, the latest broadband hub for improved Wi-Fi around the home and full security to keep things safe. If that all sounds enticing then you haven’t got long to take BT up on the offer with the deal ending tomorrow, Thursday, November 3rd. Of course, once the free access comes to end you’ll then need to pay the standard price with things starting from £28.99 per month for basic internet access. READ MORE: UK broadband alert! Worst room for your Wi-Fi router revealed, you must move it now

Here are all the deals and what is included: BT Fibre Essential

OFFER: Free for 3 months

SPEEDS: Up to 36Mbps – fast enough for basic streaming

PRICE: After 3 months you’ll pay £28.99 per month

CONTRACT: 24 months – no upfront fee

SEE THE DEAL HERE BT Fibre 1

OFFER: Free for 3 months

SPEEDS: Up to 50Mbps – fast enough for 4K streaming

PRICE: After 3 months you’ll pay £29.99 per month

CONTRACT: 24 months – no upfront fee

SEE THE DEAL HERE BT Fibre 2

OFFER: Free for 3 months

SPEEDS: Up to 70Mbps – fast enough for busy homes

PRICE: After 3 months you’ll pay £33.99 per month

CONTRACT: 24 months – no upfront fee

SEE THE DEAL HERE

Another thing to note about all of the deals above is that BT has also scrapped the usual £29.99 fee for joining so it won’t cost a penny to sign up. If you thought free broadband was good things get even better for anyone wanting some TV action as well. Along with beaming the web into homes, BT is now offering customers a deal that features full Netflix access and even a swathe of premium channels from Sky – including Sky Atlantic, Sky Max and Sky Witness – for just £6 per month. If you thought that was good things get even better as there’s also a BT TV Box Pro thrown in as well with this device offering the ability to record 600 hours of content along with beaming shows to the big screen in full 4K definition. BT says that the £6 offer lasts for the first three months of the deal.