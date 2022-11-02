Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Has the Biggest Opening Weekend in Franchise History – IGN

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has set a new record for the best-selling weekend in the franchise’s history, bringing in a total of $800 million worldwide in sell-through after only three days on the market, according to publisher Activision.

Given the series’ history and cultural impact, it’s never a surprise that Call of Duty regularly sees staggering sales numbers at launch. However, this year’s second entry in the rebooted Modern Warfare series has already rapidly surpassed the previous franchise record set by 2011’s Modern Warfare 3, which brought in $775 million across a five-day span.

“Thank you, Call of Duty players, for making Modern Warfare II’s launch one for the record books as well as the highest grossing entertainment opening of the year,” Call of Duty General Manager, Johanna Faries, said in a statement. “It is our honor and privilege to deliver such a historic launch weekend for the best fans in the world. As amazing as this opening has been, Call of Duty has much more in store. An unprecedented level of support for the Modern Warfare universe is on the horizon and Warzone 2.0’s launch is right around the corner. It’s an incredible time for the franchise.”

Modern Warfare II is a sequel to 2019’s reboot of Modern Warfare, both of which feature iconic characters and themes from the original series while telling fresh stories set in today’s world.

In our campaign review, we called Modern Warfare II a “lackluster follow-up to Modern Warfare 2019’s refined take on a Call of Duty campaign, and an experience that’s already fading in my memory.” However, our multiplayer review praised the multiplayer for how it “shifts its focus enough to where it feels distinct and different.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

