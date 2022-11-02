Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Pro Tips For Knock Out Mode

One of the newest game modes to join Call of Duty is Knockout. In this game mode, players will combine what they learned from 2v2 Gunfight and Warzone to claim victory over their rivals. It’s one of the many innovative ways that Call of Duty keeps itself both fresh and current, providing new ways to have fun.





Within said fun, is a drive for competition. People love to win, and Modern Warfare 2 provides plenty of opportunities to do so. Within Knockout, there are many tips to make sure that the victor will always be the player and their allies. After all, the game mode is not easy, and the fast-paced and strategic game mode calls for Modern Warfare 2 tips.

6/6 Team Wipe

There are a few ways that players can win the round for their team in Knockout. Not only can they hold onto the cash, as the objective states, but they can elect for a more murderous tactic. Players can be revived in Knockout, but once they are dead, that’s it for them. If players wipe out the entire team, then the round will end in victory. Therefore, if players aren’t too interested in grabbing the cash, they can elect for a team wipe, and go hunting for those that seek victory by more sporting and official means.

Wiping out an entire team will be no easy task, but it certainly adds a new tactical way to win that some teams might not consider. The victor could be decided by who decides to commit to the deaths of the other team. It’s not entirely impossible to wipe a squad alone, much like the classic days of Search & Destroy, tactics will be required to accomplish such a goal, but in doing so, the player will be a Call of Duty legend to their team for such a carry, and a tactic that goes against what they thought possible.

5/6 Down But Not Out

Maps in Knockout are moderate in scale, and as such, players may encounter a rogue sniper. Luckily for them, despite the fatality of such a powerful shot, they will merely go down, instead of dying outright. This means that they are available for revival, and can crawl to cover in the hopes of a team member coming to their aid before the person who is downed gets rushed and finished off. This can be greatly useful to be aware of, as some players may get shot and think their chance is over, but that’s certainly not the case in Knockout.

Players should make sure to follow opponents down, as once they’ve been shot and need to be revived, they’ll be crawling on the floor. Finishing them ensures that they won’t get revived. Alternatively, players can use this opportunity to bait opponents and watch them from a safe distance to see who comes to their opponent’s aid. The entrapment of a downed foe is a good idea, as it leaves the downed member and the person reviving them in a trap to be defeated once and for all.

4/6 Five Rounds

When losing a round, players may find themselves dismayed. However, Knockout shouldn’t get the player down, as the team to win needs 5 total rounds of victories. This leaves plenty of opportunities for victory in Modern Warfare 2‘s Knockout mode. Players shouldn’t give up after the first loss, nor should they only after the fourth. Victory can only be assured in confidence and teamwork, so players need to keep their hopes high, and not allow them to diminish, otherwise, defeat is ensured.

With 5 rounds, players will have plenty of opportunities to figure out how the opposing team plays. What guns they use, their movement abilities, if they stick together, or what routes they take. This will make an interesting bout of rounds, as players will be trying to outthink each other in a harsh battle for cash. Each round will be tense, but with 5 for victory, anyone can win.

3/6 Stay As A Unit

With only so many players on a team, and only so many opportunities to win, staying as a unit is certainly the way to victory in Knockout. By staying as a team, revives are assured if one of the players is taken out. Not only will there be greater safety in numbers, but the firepower produced will ensure most fights end with those in a team coming out on top. Sticking together as a unit is an effective tactic for coming out on top in each of the 5 rounds to win.

Like most modern video games, teamwork is always the best way forward in a multiplayer game. Through working together and communicating, it’s more than likely that the players that engage in such a tactic will end up winning. Opponents won’t be able to counter those that stick together, for the firepower is too great. Not only that, but when it comes to getting the cash in Knockout, they will have the advantage of defense for whoever is carrying the cash.

2/6 Fresh Round, Fresh Killstreak

When each round starts, players will have the opportunity to build up their streaks for their special equipment. Each player has their abilities for score and killstreaks, and some might consider it reasonable to savor these abilities for the next round. However, in Knockout, players cannot save their killstreaks because a fresh round means a fresh killstreak. Stats are reset, meaning players should not be cheap on their abilities and use them as much as they like.

Considering that there are not too many people to kill, or too many points to be gained, players should bring the quickest abilities to their streaks, like UAVs. Revealing enemy locations before the reveal of whoever holds the cash is a great way of ensuring that a specific team becomes the hunters. Killstreaks will also assist the entire team, as the more advantages to the player and their squad, the better result for the specific round.

1/6 Cash Is King

To win the game of Knockout, players will need to acquire the bag of cash that spawns in the center of the map each round. To win the round, players need to hold the cash concurrently for 60 seconds. Cash is certainly king in this game mode, and the best tip that players can receive is to focus on the objective at hand. Players shouldn’t panic if the opposing team picks up the bag, as 60 seconds is surprisingly long, especially when whoever is holding the bag is revealed on the minimap, exposing them to the opposition that wants the money for themselves.

Sometimes it’s wise to let the enemy team take the bag first, just so they let their guard down and think that it’ll be easy for them as they were the first to grab the money. However, what they won’t expect, is a fully-fledged team that knows of their location, and is bound to come in and take what they are owed, which is a sweet victory of cash flow in Modern Warfare 2‘s Knockout game mode.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

