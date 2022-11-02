Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play Coming In 2023

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will add Ranked play in 2023, Treyarch Studios has announced. Ranked play will include multiple competitive modes, ranked skill divisions, and visible skill ratings. Additionally, there will be a leaderboard showing the top 250 players and competitive rewards.

More details on Modern Warfare II’s Ranked play are set to be announced later. Until 2023, Modern Warfare II players looking for a more competitive experience can jump into the CDL Moshpit playlist that goes live later this month with the start of Season 01, Treyarch said.

Additionally, the developer said it will begin the retiring process for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War League Play and Call of Duty: Vanguard Ranked Play this month. Players have until November 22 to claim any remaining rewards.

— Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 2, 2022

“The success of these modes has directly contributed to the future of Ranked Play. We sincerely thank you for all the data, feedback, and time played that was collected over the past two years. We look forward to sharing more soon,” Treyarch said.

Modern Warfare II’s Season 01 launch is set for November 16, which is also the day that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 arrives, including the new DMZ mode.

Modern Warfare II launched in full on October 28 and earned $800 million in revenue over its first three days, setting a new record for the Call of Duty series.

