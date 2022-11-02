Check Out The New Video For Beatles Track ‘I’m Only Sleeping’

A new video for the Beatles track ‘I’m Only Sleeping’ which featured on their ‘Revolver’ album, has been shared. You can check it out below.

The track which you can check out below, featured on the recent reissue of the Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ album, the latest Beatles record to be reissued, including ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts’ Club‘ which was reissued in 2017.

Other albums to be reissued also include ‘White Album’, ‘Abbey Road’ and ‘Let It Be’ which was re-released last year.

The video for ‘I’m Only Sleeping’ which you can see below, was directed by Em Cooper, and features 1,300 oil paintings.

The video was shared by Cooper, who worked on an animation rostrum on sheets of celluloid. Every frame was also individually painted in oil paint, over a period of months.

‘Taxman’

The release of ‘I’m Only Sleeping’ comes just weeks after the video for another Beatles’ track ‘Taxman’ was also shared.

Like ‘I’m Only Sleeping’, the track also features on the album ‘Revolver’. It was directed by Danny Sangra.

Sangra had previously worked on a series of animated messages sent by George Harrison to Beatles bandmates Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and John Lennon.

Sangra has also worked on a collaboration between Metallica and Brioni, an Italian shoe brand. The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ album was reissued and arrived on October 28.

All tracks were engineered by Sam Okell and Giles Martin.

“All the new Revolver releases feature the album’s new stereo mix, sourced directly from the original four-track master tapes. The audio is brought forth in stunning clarity with the help of cutting edge de-mixing technology developed by the award-winning sound team led by Emile de la Rey at Peter Jackson’s WingNut Films Productions Ltd”, an announcement stated.

“The physical and digital Super Deluxe collections also feature the album’s original mono mix, 28 early takes from the sessions and three home demos, and a four-track EP with new stereo mixes and remastered original mono mixes for “Paperback Writer” and “Rain”.