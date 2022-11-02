Dollar falls against pound as US interest rate hike ‘greeted by cheer’

Ms Streeter added: “The Fed funds rate is now at the highest level since January 2008 at a time when the Bank started loosening policy to help the economy deal with the dramatic effects of the financial crisis.

“With another slowdown looming, investors are hoping that this will be the last in a string of super-size hikes, a smaller rate rise of 0.5 percent, more likely to be the order of the day at the next meeting in December.

“But Chair Jerome Powell added a fresh cloud of uncertainty in the press conference, by stressing there may still be need for a 0.75 percent hike in December.

“He also hinted that higher rates may have to hang around for longer, depending on just how stubborn inflation is.”

Since Mr Powell’s comments, the S&P 500 has reversed gains made during the day. In New York, the index was down 0.6 percent while the Dow Jones was down 0.2 percent shortly after European markets closed.

