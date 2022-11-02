Duke Softball Announces 2023 Schedule – Duke University

DURHAM – Head coach Marissa Young and the Duke softball program announced its 2023 spring schedule on Wednesday.



The schedule consists of 51 regular season games, before the postseason begins in mid-May. The Blue Devils will play across four months and six states, facing 12 teams that made NCAA Tournament appearances last season.



“The 2023 season is going to be electric. We have always believed in preparing for the post season by playing the best of the best early,” said Young. “Team 6 is a very talented young group that’s ready to take on another top-10 RPI schedule. The ACC continues to be a dog fight each year which prepares us well for a strong postseason run in the NCAA Tournament.”



The season begins on Feb. 9, as the Blue Devils travel to Irvine, Calif., for the Mark Campbell Invitational. The Blue Devils open the season at 11 a.m. against Washington, followed by a matchup with reigning National Champion Oklahoma at 4:30 p.m.

Next up is a four-day stay in Clearwater, Fla., as the Blue Devils compete from Feb. 16-19. The event serves as the final test before the home-opening doubleheader against Charleston on Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.



Rounding out the month of February is the Campbell Tournament, where the Blue Devils will play Rider, Wagner, Ohio, and Campbell (twice) at Amanda Littlejohn Stadium from Feb. 24-26.

The Blue Devils open March with a doubleheader against NC Central before starting ACC play with a three-game home series against Notre Dame on March 3-5.

Duke follows those contests up with a mid-week trip to Charlotte to face the 49ers and home contests against Louisville (Mar. 10-12) and JMU (Mar. 15).

Duke hosts Liberty (Mar. 21) and Florida State (Mar.24-26) before starting a lengthy road swing that takes the team into mid-April.



The Blue Devils will be back at Duke Softball Stadium on April 19 for a single contest against UNC-Greensboro and three games against Georgia Tech (Apr. 21-23) before rounding out the regular season with three contests in Pittsburgh on April 28-30.

Following the series, the Blue Devils travel to the ACC Tournament, hosted by Notre Dame from May 10-13.



National postseason play begins on May 19 with the NCAA Regionals and runs all the way until the Women’s College World Series, hosted in Oklahoma City, Okla., from June 1-9.



Season tickets are available to purchase now in a package that includes every home game at Duke Softball Stadium. Single-game tickets go on sale in 2023 before the start of the regular season. Kids under the age of two are eligible to get in for free.

