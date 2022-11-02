Eagle Archives, Nov. 2, 1964: Girls stampede galleries looking for the Beatles

TYRINGHAM — “It’s the darnedest thing you ever saw,” Donald R. Davis, owner of Tyringham Galleries, said Friday night. He wasn’t referring to any Halloween hobgoblins but to the group of 30 teen-age girls that stampeded his place all day, asking for George Harris, one of the Beatles.

“They simply wouldn’t believe that I not only don’t know where he is but I hardly know who he is,” Mr. Davis said.

It all began Thursday when the galleries received a call from Pittsfield, wanting to know was George Harris there? Mr. Davis, nonplussed, asked who George Harris was. He received at least six more telephone calls Thursday, mostly from Pittsfield, all with the same inquiry. By Friday afternoon, teen-agers on the Lee streets also began talking about the Beatles visit.

“Somebody apparently started a rumor and the results are fantastic,” Mr. Davis said Friday night, following a hectic day.

One group of young callers even came, accompanied by parents, who also wanted to meet the Beatles. Another group of girls offered money to the Davises’ teen-age son if he’d tell where the Beatles were hiding. Another claimed to be a cousin of Beatle Paul McCartney.

At 10 Friday night, after a party of six had just left, Mr. Davis dumbfoundedly reported, “the whole thing’s a mystery. But one thing is certain. These girls are crazy about the Beatles.”