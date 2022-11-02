Florida International vs North Texas Pick & Preview: NCAAF Week 8 Betting Odds – Knup Sports

Check out our free Panthers vs Mean Green pick and preview for NCAAF week 10 game in Denton. See who we like to win and cover the spread in this week’s NCAAF matchup.

Panthers vs Mean Green Pick & Preview: NCAAF Week 10 Betting Odds

On Saturday, November 5th at 4:00 PM ET, the Florida International Panthers and North Texas Mean Green at Apogee Stadium in Denton, TX. ESPN+ is carrying television coverage for game. The -21 head into this Conference USA matchup as the 21 point favorite to come away with the win. The over-under point total is currently set at 62.5.

Panthers vs Mean Green Matchup at a Glance

Sport: NCAAF

NCAAF Teams: Florida International Panthers at North Texas Mean Green

Florida International Panthers at North Texas Mean Green Where: Denton at Apogee Stadium

Denton at Apogee Stadium Date: Saturday, November 5th

Saturday, November 5th Betting Odds:

NTX -21, FLINT +848 | NTX -1635 O/U 62.5

Panthers Preview:

As the Panthers travel to take on the North Texas Mean Green, they have an overall record of 4-4. This includes going 2-2 in Conference USA action.

In their last game, Florida International defeated Louisiana Tech 42-34, despite being the 6.5 point underdogs. The two team’s combined to score 76 points, surpassing the over-under betting line of 57.0. In the loss, the team’s defense gave up a total of 440 yards, with 184 coming on the ground. So far, the team is ranked 126th in rush yards allowed per game. Currently, Florida International is ranked 136th in passing yards allowed and is coming off a game in which they gave up 256 yards through the air.

Coming into this week’s game, the Florida International offense is averaging 21.12. So far, big plays have been hard to come by for the unit, as they rank poorly in explosive plays in both on the ground and through the air. However, they have an opportunity to put together an above average performance vs a North Texas defense ranked 116th in EPA. One matchup to watch in this game, is if Florida International can generate some success in the run game. So far, the team is averaging 105.75 rush yards per game and have a matchup vs a North Texas defense that is vulnerable up front. Heading into the game, the Panthers will be looking to turn things around in the passing game, as their per game average of 242.0 yards places them 84th in the NCAA. So far, they are the 16th ranked team in attempts per contest (40.88).

Mean Green Preview:

As the Mean Green travel to take on the Florida International Panthers, they have an overall record of 5-4. This includes going 4-1 in Conference USA action.

In their last game, North Texas defeated Western Kentucky 40-13, despite being the 10.0 point underdogs. With their 53 combined points, the two teams remained below the over-under line of 70.0. In the loss, the team’s defense gave up a total of 466 yards, with 146 coming on the ground. So far, the team is ranked 138th in rush yards allowed per game. Currently, North Texas is ranked 176th in passing yards allowed and is coming off a game in which they gave up 320 yards through the air.

Leading into this week’s game, look for a North Texas offense to put together a strong performance. This season, the team is averaging 35.56 points per game and is generating explosive plays in the pass game at a high rate. The team will be taking on a Florida International defense currently ranked just 107th in EPA. One matchup to watch in this game, is if North Texas can generate some success in the run game. So far, the team is averaging 219.67 rush yards per game and have a matchup vs a Florida International defense that is vulnerable up front. So far, the Mean Green are the 50th ranked team in pass yards per game, with an average of 270.89. This has come while throwing the ball an average of 30.0 times per contest, placing them 133rd in the NCAA.

Odds & Free Betting Analysis for this NCAFF Game

In terms of betting, the Panthers have an ATS record of 4-4-0. Their current over-under record sits at 3-5-0. Across their 5 previous road games, Florida International has an ATS mark of 2-3-0. Their straight up record in these matchups was 2-3-0 while averaging 16.8 points per game.

In terms of betting, the Mean Green have an ATS record of 6-2-0. Their current over-under record sits at 4-4-0. When looking at their past 5 home matchups, North Texas has an ATS record of 3-2-0 while averaging 41.2 per game. The team went 4-1-0 overall in these games.

Panthers vs Mean Green Pick

Free Spread Prediction: Florida International Panthers 21

Free Spread Prediction: Under 62.5