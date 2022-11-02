Grisham is Golden! Padres centerfielder wins second Gold Glove

This was Grisham’s second Gold Glove, both coming while wearing the brown and gold. His first came following the 2020 season.

SAN DIEGO — Padres center fielder Trent Grisham won his second Gold Glove on Tuesday. The center fielder won the hardware on his 26th birthday, no less.

Padres.com perfectly breaks down just how great Trent Grisham was in patrolling the outfield for the Padres. They say, “Per Statcast, Grisham’s “jump” — or feet covered in the correct direction in the first three seconds after the ball hits the bat — was 35.4 feet, ninth among outfielders with at least 50 opportunities. (None of those other candidates came close to Grisham’s total opportunities.) His “reaction” — evaluating only the first 1.5 seconds, per Statcast — was tops in the National League.”

This was Grisham’s second Gold Glove, both coming while wearing the brown and gold. His first came following the 2020 season.

In addition to his stellar defense, Grisham proved to be an integral piece in the Padres run through the 2022 MLB playoffs. He flashed the leather multiple times and cashed in on some incredibly timely hits.

Grisham’s Gold Glove puts him in some pretty great outfield company in the Padres organization. Only Tony Gwynn, Steve Finley and Dave Winfield took home multiple Gold Gloves. Gwynn won five while Finley and Winfield took home two apiece.

Grisham was the Padres lone Gold Glove winner in 2022. Second baseman Jake Cronenworth, shortstop Ha-Seong Kim and right fielder Juan Soto were also finalists for the Padres.

Somehow, the best third baseman on planet earth, Manny Machado, was not a finalist.