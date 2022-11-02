Heidi Klum’s 2022 Halloween Costume Is Her Wildest And Most Random Yet

In the same way Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas, Heidi Klum is the queen of Halloween.
She’s been hosting Halloween parties since the year 2000.
Her first year was pretty tame.
But as the years have gone by, her costumes have gotten increasingly more elaborate and random.
There was the year she dressed up as Fiona.
The year she showed up with five Heidi clones.
The year she dressed as this decomposing alien thing.
The year she dressed as an inside-out person.
The year she dressed as this purple superhero.
The year she dressed as Jessica Rabbit.
The year she dressed as this giant insect.
And the year she dressed as an ape.
But this year, I have to say, she has truly outdone herself.
This year, she was a worm.
Yes, that’s Heidi Klum under there.
Her husband went as a fisherman.
So, I guess it made sense when Heidi just kind of wiggled there.
The pictures are equally hilarious and ridiculous.
From just writhing on the red carpet…
…to being interviewed just, like, slithering there?!
Every picture is more absurd than the last.
I truly don’t know how she’ll top this, but I’m sure she will next year.
