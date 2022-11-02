Helicopter crash sees four people rushed to hospital





An investigation has been launched following a helicopter crash yesterday which triggered a huge emergency response and left four people in hospital. Emergency services, including six fire engines, police and paramedics, raced to the scene following the incident near the village of Llanelidan in North Wales at around 5.30pm.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has confirmed they have launched an enquiry into the incident, which saw a large emergency response, reports North Wales Live. A spokesperson for the AAIB said: “An accident near Ruthin, North Wales involving a helicopter has been notified to the AAIB. “An investigation has been launched and a team of inspectors are at the accident site.” Following the crash, a large emergency service presence was seen in the area. The coastguard S92 rescue helicopter was seen circling the scene before heading back to its base in Caernarfon, Gwynedd. It is believed none of the occupants of the chopper have sustained serious or life-threatening injuries, but have been taken to hospitals across the area for further check-ups.

North Wales Police said yesterday they were called at 5.36pm “to reports of a helicopter crash in woodland near Llanelidan, Ruthin”. Chief Inspector David Cust said: “Officers attended alongside colleagues from Welsh Ambulance and North Wales Fire and Rescue as part of a joint emergency response. “All the occupants have been accounted for, with four people having been taken to hospitals across the area. “None of the injuries are thought to be life threatening or life changing at this time.” A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed they had six fire appliances at the scene. There were four engines from Deeside, Bala, Corwen and Ruthin, alongside a narrow access vehicle from Denbigh and a technical rescue unit from Wrexham.

On North Wales Live’s Facebook page, people were offering their well wishes to those involved in the accident. One person commented: “Praying for all that was involved in this crash”. Another person wrote: “Hope they are all ok”.