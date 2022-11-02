In Turin the first Metaverse festival in Italy

After the success of the Turin Metaverse Festival with over 250,000 admissions under the patronage of the Piedmont Region and the European Parliament, Adnkronos hosted Gabriele Ferrieri, President of Angi (National Association of Young Innovators) on its microphones. During the interview at the Rome studios, Ferrieri recalled how the development and constant growth of the community of young Italian innovators is an expression of the will to live as protagonists the challenges for Italy’s economic and social revitalization. A relaunch that cannot and must not be separated from dialogue and active confrontation with the institutions for the continuation of digital policies, according to the president of the Angi, both with a view to implementing the PNRR and supporting future generations through concrete initiatives of the government as soon as set up to support the digitization of the Italian system and businesses in terms of competitiveness and attractiveness. (VIDEO)

Furthermore, the national preview of the opinion poll “Youth and innovation in the metaverse scenario” was presented at the Angi event, curated by Roberto Baldassari, general manager Lab21.01 and director of the Angi scientific committee.

After the vote of 25 September 2022, in fact, the polling institute Lab21.01 carried out a research by interviewing a sample of Italian adults through the carrying out of 1,200 interviews (telephone and via web) to analyze the relationship between Italians and the metaverse with particular attention to the relationship between young people, innovation and the changing scenario of the metaverse.

The result of the research shows that 75% of the sample would like to try and be inside the metaverse but only 7% of the interviewees declared that they actually lived an experience within the immersive universe.

The concept of metaverse, understood as a digital and virtual environment (AR / VR), was born with the aim of offering users immersive and interactive experiences that imitate reality and for some years has been the subject of strong investments all over the world with very important brands that are already present and active. “Even if”, recalls Gabriele Ferrieri president Angi, “it is good to promote a regulation of the sector also in terms of data security related to the people who will be present in the metaverse to safeguard all the citizens who will be present in virtual reality”.

The success of this edition pushes the organizers to imagine an annual frequency for the Metaverso Festival which will be accompanied by a whole series of initiatives and related events, not only in Turin but also in the rest of the national territory, to promote and collect the voice , the ideas and proposals of all Italian innovators. Meanwhile, Angi, which boasts a network of more than 5,000 partners throughout the country between individuals and legal entities, and is also the leader of an international network present in over eight countries around the world including the United States, South America, France, Spain. , Germany, Switzerland and Malta, has already launched its own metaverse thanks to the technical partnership with Coderblock. For more information on the activities and initiatives of the National Young Innovators Association, visit the website www.angi.tech