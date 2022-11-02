Kate and William are ‘100 percent a team’ unlike Charles and Diana

The Royal Family has shifted following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, and King Charles, Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales are adapting to their new royal roles. As Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate are now the second most-senior members of the Firm, but it seems the pair are already finding their feet with their responsibilities.
Speaking on behalf of OnlineCasino.ca, former royal butler Grant Harrold said Kate and William appear to be “100 percent” a team.
Famously William and Kate’s predecessors in the role, then Prince Charles and Princess Diana, had a turbulent marriage which famously broke down in the 1990s.
Mr Harrold explained: “It’s a tricky job for them to fill because of the King when he was Prince of Wales and obviously Diana, because there’s a lot of strong memories.
“William and Kate have been married about as long as Charles and Diana were, look at how those two are still a complete 100 percent team, so it’s very different.
READ MORE: The Crown accused of ‘distasteful’ display of Princess Diana’s death
“Kate’s from a very different background, they’ve been dating from a very similar age, from university age. They’ve grown up together, they’ve had a family.
“It’s not like [William] was Prince of Wales then he married her, they’ve become it together so it’s so different.”
As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate often supported the late Queen and then Prince Charles with royal duties.
But they’ve been in “training” for a long time to take over the reins, and they already seem to be thriving in their new roles.
READ MORE: New pictures of The Crown cast unveiled as Netflix ignores William
Mr Harrold added: “I think they don’t put a foot wrong, they never put a foot wrong, just like the Queen.
“I see almost a very mirrored effect between William and Kate and the Queen and Prince Philip but 80 years apart.
“Two very similar couples, very similar love, very similar dedication to duty but two very different types of royals, one very traditional and one very modern, and that’s part of this transition.”
King Charles announced William and Kate would be Prince and Princess of Wales in his first speech to the nation as monarch.
He said: “As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me.
“He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades.
“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.
“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”
Source link