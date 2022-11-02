Kate and William are ‘100 percent a team’ unlike Charles and Diana

The Royal Family has shifted following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, and King Charles, Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales are adapting to their new royal roles. As Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate are now the second most-senior members of the Firm, but it seems the pair are already finding their feet with their responsibilities.

Speaking on behalf of OnlineCasino.ca, former royal butler Grant Harrold said Kate and William appear to be “100 percent” a team.

Famously William and Kate’s predecessors in the role, then Prince Charles and Princess Diana, had a turbulent marriage which famously broke down in the 1990s.

Mr Harrold explained: “It’s a tricky job for them to fill because of the King when he was Prince of Wales and obviously Diana, because there’s a lot of strong memories.

“William and Kate have been married about as long as Charles and Diana were, look at how those two are still a complete 100 percent team, so it’s very different.

