Kate experimented with very bold look – but Meghan tried it first

Four years prior, in 2012, Meghan Markle – before her royal days – wore a colour-block look to the TV Guide Magazine Hot List Party at SkyBar.

She stepped out at the LA event in a vibrant colour-block dress from BCBG Max Azria, although it was very different to Kate’s later ensemble.

It did include a small panel of pink at the bottom of the skirt, however the rest of the colours were black, royal blue, white and grey.

Perhaps the greatest difference between the dresses was that Meghan’s was strapless, but both gowns were around the same length.