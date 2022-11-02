King Charles to uphold Queen’s jewellery tradition as ‘custodian’

“The 84-carat diamond necklace, for example (gifted to Her Majesty by King Faisal of Saudi Arabia in 1967 and was certainly a cherished piece since she wore it many, many times during her reign), was a piece that Princess Diana and Sophie, The Countess of Wessex, were both lucky enough to have been loaned by Her Majesty (in 1983 and 2012 respectively).

“As custodian of the entire collection, We Love Diamonds see no reason why King Charles III will not continue the established royal tradition of loaning items of luxury diamond jewellery, not just to Camilla, The Queen Consort but also to the superfluity of other royals in his extended royal circle.”

Estimates on the value of the royal jewellery collection are difficult to attain, but the jewellery expert highlighted how it is likely worth billions of pounds.

Mr Pemberton added: “Not that it could ever actually be sold, and clearly priceless in terms of their tangible value, We Love Diamonds would very realistically price the overall royal collection to be well in excess of £15billion and likely far, far higher.”