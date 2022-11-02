Lockport tattoo artist creates his own reality TV show called “My Tattoo Story”

LOCKPORT, NY (WKBW-TV) — Cyle Hoffman knew at an early age that he wanted to be a tattoo artist. He says “When I was little I saw my first tattoo show and I told my dad I want to do that.”

His Lockport business Pinhead Tattoos and Piercing may soon get a lot of attention. Cyle has started producing his own reality show called “My Tattoo Story” and it is being picked-up by a number of streaming services including Amazon Prime.

He plans to showcase other Lockport hotspots and highlight a more realistic version of the tattoo business. “I’ve always wanted to do a TV show to show the raw story behind each tattoo and show the client’s stories and show what it’s realistically like without the fancy camera work.” Cyle says.

His wife Sarah is the camera operator and Cyle does all the editing and post production.

Cyle says he struggled in school because of his ADHD “I was always doodling on my homework assignments, and the teacher would get all mad and stuff.”

He hopes his show will inspire others “That’s one message I like to give people, don’t give up. Do it the right way. Keep up with your artwork, never give up and eventually you’ll get there.”