Man arrested four years after war hero, 98, died following burglary





Police have arrested a man in connection with a burglary that led to the death of a 98-year-old war hero. Peter Gouldstone was badly beaten at his home in a 2018 home invasion where police believe “one or two” perpetrators stole some of his belongings, among them a 26-inch Panasonic TV worth £20. Paramedics called police to his home on November 6 that year after attending to Mr Gouldstone, who had sustained a head injury and heavy bruising.

He died from a “complication of a traumatic head injury” later that month, a post-mortem concluded. Investigators have now made their first arrest in connection with the crime. Police have charged Nicolae Ion, 31, with the burglary and have remanded him in custody. The man, who is homeless, will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court in Redbridge today.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed the charge for Ion relates to the burglary of Mr Gouldstone. They said: “The charge relates to a burglary at the home of 98-year-old Peter Gouldstone on Evesham Road, Enfield between Monday, November 5 and Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Mr Gouldstone died later the same month.” The arrest has moved on a case that saw police mount a four-year public campaign for leads.

Mr Gouldstone was a veteran of the Second World War, having served with the Royal Signals, a support corps that provides battlefield communication. He distinguished himself alongside Italian soldiers at the 1944 Battle of Monte Cassino. The soldier received recognition from King George VI for “gallant and distinguished service”. He joined the Post Office when he returned to the UK and worked as a telephone engineer until he retired in the 1980s.