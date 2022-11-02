Morrisons announces storewide ban on popular Christmas items

With an estimated 270,000 miles of wrapping paper ending up in the UK’s rubbish bins, Morrisons has followed in the footsteps of Tesco and Co-Op to ban plastic packaging from its Christmas gift wrap and accessory ranges. That means over 3.1 tonnes of plastic shrink wrap from wrapping paper alone has been removed.

There also won’t be any plastic in the gift tags and bags that customers can purchase.

Instead, gift bags will be made from recyclable paper and the plastic ribbon handles will be replaced with a paper twist or paper braid alternative.

To help customers and to make disposing of Christmas wrapping paper easier, Morrisons is introducing a fully recyclable sticky tape.

Therefore, customers won’t have to remove sticky tape from the wrapping paper before recycling it at home – this would’ve previously contaminated paper recycling streams with bits of plastic.

