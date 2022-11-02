N.C. 10-year-old pledges his life to find a cure for Alzheimer’s

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Ender Markwood, 10, is tackling the adult issue of Alzheimer’s disease and is working to help find a cure.

What You Need To Know

He created his Poppie Pal’s freshly squeezed lemonade stand after the loss of someone close to him.

“Two years ago, my great-grandfather died, and he had Alzheimer’s,” Markwood said.

The stand raises money for research into a cure for Alzheimer’s.

“It’s hard to suffer from a disease, because me and my grandfather were super close, and the one thing he would say to me at his assisted living was, ‘Ender James you’re going to be a great man someday,’ and I’m never going to forget those words,” Markwood said.

Markwood’s passion for finding a cure is something that inspired his family. Together, they’re fundraising in many ways, like making videos to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The focus is spreading awareness while honoring his great-grandfather.

“He was such a valuable asset to our lives and was really good about speaking truth and love and vision into my kids, even when he was suffering from Alzheimer’s,” said Allison Markwood, Ender’s mother.

And they make handmade, thank-you cards for those who donate.

“We always to make sure the people who support us are appreciated,” Allison Markwood said.

They’re all working toward the final outcome.

“We’ll find a cure for Alzheimer’s … it’s been a big goal in my life,” Ender Markwood said.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be November 5 in Winston-Salem and November 12 in Aberdeen.