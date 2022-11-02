Netflix’s First Kill: 10 Movies & Shows Where You’ve Seen The Cast

Peacock’s Vampire Academy began streaming on September 15, 2022, bringing another entry into the popular genre. But Netflix fans already got a vampire-themed series with First Kill, which premiered all its episodes on June 10, 2022, for what was an interesting series about the romance between a hunter and a vampire.





Fans who want to see the cast in more material will be glad that they can be seen in varying genres. This includes Sarah Catherine Hook’s role in horror movies like The Conjuring to Jason R. Moore’s part in MCU’s The Punisher. With First Kill coming to an end, it’s best to check out these films and shows to stay in touch the Netflix series’ solid cast.

Imani Lewis: Hightown (2020-)

Available To Stream On Starz

Imani Lewis’ Cal was seen as the most likable character in First Kill, she appeared in a contrasting role in Hightown. The series is about the discovery of a body of a woman whose mysterious death leads to an investigation that ultimately reveals a conspiracy stemming from organized crime.

Lewis played Charmaine Grasa, the niece of a drug kingpin who ultimately succeeds her uncle when he’s incarcerated. Lewis got to showcase her acting range with Hightown and managed to capture the attention whenever she was onscreen. Watching her performance in Hightown compared to First Kill really depicts her acting talents.

Elizabeth Mitchell: Revolution (2012-14)

Available To Stream On TubiTV

Revolution takes place in 2027, which is 15 years after a worldwide blackout caused all technology to cease and ushered in a post-apocalyptic age. Elizabeth Mitchell played Rachel Matheson, whose involvement in causing the blackout gradually comes to light.

Revolution didn’t exactly set the ratings on fire and came to an end after two seasons, but the show had a dedicated fanbase that got to see the story play out from start to finish. Mitchell and the rest of the cast were praised for keeping the tension at a compelling tone.

Gracie Dzienny: Supah Ninjas (2011-13)

No Streaming Information Available

Supah Ninjas is an action comedy series that follows a Japanese-American youngster who learns that he’s descended from a family of vigilante ninjas. The protagonist decides to embrace this side of himself and teams with his two friends to form the titular crime-fighting team.

Gracie Dzienny plays Amanda McKay, the main character’s friend and love interest who sheds her popular cheerleader image in favor of becoming a fighter. Supah Ninjas veers more toward the comedic side of things due to being a family-friendly series, but that doesn’t take away from Dzienny’s performance.

Jason R. Moore: The Punisher (2017-19)

Available To Stream On Disney+

The Punisher is one of the highest-rated TV shows in the Marvel Universe, which is where fans watched Jason R. Moore for two seasons. The series follows Frank Castle’s vigilantism that features brutal methods using lethal force – his personal demons drive him to make even more violent decisions.

Moore appeared as Curtis Hoyle, a close friend of Castle’s who acts as his moral compass. The Punisher was noted for balancing its cast with the protagonist’s overarching plot and Moore was noted as providing solid support to Jon Bernthal in the lead role.

Christopher B. Duncan: The Jamie Foxx Show (1996-2001)

Available To Stream On HBO Max

The Jamie Foxx Show is an underrated sitcom that not many know about after Foxx tasted greater success in films. Regardless, the series had a good run of five seasons that depicted Foxx’s character working at his family hotel to support himself for his music career.

Christopher B. Duncan appears as Braxton P. Hartnabrig, the uptight nemesis of the main protagonist for the early seasons before ultimately becoming his best friend. Duncan’s comedic chops will seem even more impressive after First Kill considering how different both shows are.

Polly Draper: Stella’s Last Weekend (2018)

Available To Watch On fuboTV

Stella’s Last Weekend is a comedy-drama film about a pair of brothers who both fall in love with the same woman. Polly Draper plays the matriarch who tries her best to keep the antagonism between her sons to a minimum while everyone prepares for the imminent death of the family dog, Stella.

Polly Draper and the rest of the minimal cast carry Stella’s Last Weekend all the way through since not much happens apart from the characters confronting their resentment for one another. Draper does well in playing the role that glues everyone together due to their connection with her.

Dominic Goodman: Young Rock (2021-)

Available To Watch On Peacock Premium

There aren’t many shows similar to Young Rock, seeing as it’s about the youth of Dwayne Johnson told through a comedic lens. Dominic Goodman had a prominent role in one episode where he played the working partner of the titular character as they take on a grueling on-campus job.

Goodman may have been around for just a single story, but he had a fair amount of screentime that he used to showcase his skills at humor. First Kill fans will get a kick out of watching him a happier and light material compared to the vampire series.

Aubin Wise: Atlanta (2016-)

Available To Watch On Hulu

Atlanta is a comedy-drama TV series about the main character Earn taking on his cousin as his music manager to finally do something worthwhile in his life. However, Aubin Wise appeared in an episode that focused on Earn’s former girlfriend Van, with Wise’s character being Van’s old friend.

Wise’s single appearance in Atlanta remains memorable, as her sudden return to Van’s life makes the latter act rashly and leads to several new problems. Wise’s solid performance doesn’t make viewers see her appearance as a guest role since her actions make a long-term impact.

Phillip Mullings, Jr: Tyler Perry’s Bruh (2020-)

Available To Stream On fuboTV

Bruh has a standard premise for a comedy series, showing the lives of multiple friends in their 30s as they try to put their bad habits to rest. Phillip Mullings, Jr. plays the lawyer Mike Alexander, a man who’s finding keeping his debauchery in the past to be an extremely difficult undertaking.

Bruh’s status as a show made by Tyler Penny leaves no doubt that the director’s trademark filming style is incorporated. Bruh brings several personalities due to the large cast, with Mullings, Jr. getting to flesh out his character in his own way.

Sarah Catherine Hook: The Conjuring 3 (2021)

Available To Stream On HBO Max

The Conjuring series remains among the highest-rated movies made by James Wan. The Devil Made Me Do It brought Ed and Lorraine Warren back for a third adventure, this time looking to prove in court that a young man who’s committed a crime was possessed.

Sarah Catherine Cook plays the loyal girlfriend of the victim of the possession, whose calming presence and unflinching love for her romantic connection play into The Conjuring 3’s underlying theme of love versus evil. The film was Cook’s most high-profile acting credit until she gained top billing for First Kill.

