NFL Power Rankings for Week 9: Vikings, Cowboys, Seahawks trending up

LOS ANGELES — Another week in the NFL passes and it brings some new faces to the top 10 of our Locked On NFL Power Rankings!

For the first time all year we get a visit from the Seahawks into the top 10. Who would’ve guessed that at the beginning of the year?

Week 9 NFL Power Rankings

1. Buffalo Bills

Last week result: 27-17 win over GB

Ranking last week: 1

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2

The Bills just keep humming. They took down the Packers 27-17 on Sunday night and are now 6-1 on the year. They continue to be Super Bowl favorites and it’s easy to see why. The offense just got a little better too with the addition of Nyheim Hines at the trade deadline.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Last week result: 35-13 win over PIT

Ranking last week: 2

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2

The Eagles are looking just as good as Buffalo, seemingly blowing everybody out this year on their way to a 7-0 record as it stands. Philly’s next four opponents are at .500 or below and their remaining schedule is among the easiest in the NFL. They could keep riding this thing out until late in the year.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 3

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/3

The Chiefs were on the BYE this past week, resting up after a beatdown over the 49ers in San Francisco, who just beat down the Rams in L.A. on Sunday. The NFL is a weird place. Kansas City will face a Titans team on Sunday that has won five-straight.

4. Minnesota Vikings

Last week result: 34-26 win over ARI

Ranking last week: 5

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/8

If you haven’t been taking the Vikings seriously, it’s time to start. They’re now 6-1 on the year after defeating the Cardinals on Sunday and they’re just running away with the NFC North. This is going to be a playoff team. How far can they go? They also just got better, adding tight end TJ Hockenson from Detroit at the deadline.

5. Dallas Cowboys

Last week result: 49-29 win over CHI

Ranking last week: 8

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/6

The Dallas Cowboys are proving they’re for real week after week, even if it is against weak NFC North opponents. Oddly enough, they play the NFC North for four-straight games (following their BYE week this week) with the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday and then the Vikings in Minnesota the following week. Those should both be more entertaining than the last two.

6. Baltimore Ravens

Last week result: 27-22 win over TB

Ranking last week: 7

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/10

The Baltimore Ravens struggled at the start but they got it together against the Bucs last Thursday night and defeated Tom Brady in Tampa 27-22. Speaking of teams that just got better, the Ravens did as well. They just traded for All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith. They’re also bringing back some key defensive players off injured reserve. This Baltimore team is going to be looking to cause some trouble down the stretch.

7. San Francisco 49ers

Last week result: 31-14 win over LAR

Ranking last week: 12

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/11

After getting blown out by the Chiefs a week prior, the 49ers dominated the Rams in Los Angeles 31-14. We got to see Christian McCaffrey truly unleashed in Kyle Shannahan’s offense and it was something to see. He has a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown and was electric all game. This team has the talent to be a Super Bowl contender and I think we’ll see that in the second half of the season.

8. Tennessee Titans

Last week result: 17-10 win over HOU

Ranking last week: 10

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/16

It may not always be pretty, but they are winning. That’s five-straight for the Titans, thanks to another stellar defensive performance and of course, Derrick Henry running wild all over Houston. The Titans are now 5-2, but I think we’ll learn much more about them on Sunday when they face the Chiefs.

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Last week result: 32-13 loss to CLE

Rank last week: 4

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/13

Cincinnati looked lost on offense without Ja’Marr Chase on Monday night against the Browns. Is there cause for concern? Too soon to make a judgment on that, but what we do know, is that for whatever reason, Joe Burrow just cannot beat the Cleveland Browns.

10. Seattle Seahawks

Last week result: 27-13 win over NYG

Ranking last week: 14

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/15

11. New York Giants

Last week result: 27-13 loss to SEA

Ranking last week: 6

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/14

12. Los Angeles Chargers

Last week result: BYE

Ranking last week: 11

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/19

13. New York Jets

Last week result: 22-17 loss to NE

Ranking last week: 9

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/17

14. Miami Dolphins

Last week result: 31-27 win over DET

Ranking last week: 15

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/18

15. Los Angeles Rams

Last week result: 31-14 loss to SF

Ranking last week: 13

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/19

16. New Orleans Saints

Last week result: 24-0 win over LV

Ranking last week: 20

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/22

17. Atlanta Falcons

Last week result: 37-24 win over CAR

Ranking last week: 22

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/23

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week result: 27-22 loss to BAL

Ranking last week: 16

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/22

19. New England Patriots

Last week result: 22-17 win over NYJ

Ranking last week: 21

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/23

20. Green Bay Packers

Last week result: 27-17 loss to BUF

Ranking last week: 18

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/23

21. Arizona Cardinals

Last week result: 34-26 loss to MIN

Ranking last week: 17

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/22

22. Washington Commanders

Last week result: 17-16 win over IND

Ranking last week: 23

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/25

23. Cleveland Browns

Last week result: 32-13 win over CIN

Ranking last week: 25

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/24

24. Las Vegas Raiders

Last week result: 24-0 loss to NO

Ranking last week: 19

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/29

25. Chicago Bears

Last week result: 49-29 loss to DAL

Ranking last week: 24

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/27

26. Denver Broncos

Last week result: 21-17 win over JAX

Ranking last week: 29

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/27

27. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week result: 35-13 loss to PHI

Ranking last week: 27

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/31

28. Indianapolis Colts

Last week result: 17-16 loss to WAS

Ranking last week: 28

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/30

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last week result: 21-17 loss to DEN

Ranking last week: 26

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/31

30. Carolina Panthers

Last week result: 37-34 loss to ATL

Ranking last week: 30

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/31

31. Detroit Lions

Last week result: 31-27 loss to MIA

Ranking last week: 31

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 29/31

32. Houston Texans

Last week result: 17-10 loss to TEN

Ranking last week: 32

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 32/32