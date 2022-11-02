Northbrook Park District Halloween parade is paw-some time for pets and their people

Dogs dressed as superheroes were among the 42 pets participating in the Northbrook Park District’s new Halloween Pet Parade at Techny Prairie Park and Field Friday.

Costumes worn at the event by canines and their many owners included Dorothy and the Cowardly Lion from “The Wizard of Oz,” a Chinese dragon, and food items such as hot dogs, tacos, and bagels and cream cheese.

Judges stood at the end of the parade route for the costume contest, and winners were selected for best look-alike pet, pet and owner combo costume, and the spookiest animal.