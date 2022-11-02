One in five Brits start planning for next Christmas – on Boxing Day

This is down to 43 percent wanting to get organised and plan ahead – with 55 percent liking the control aspect, while 43 percent say it allows them to relax.

And 45 percent do so because they reckon they get the best value for money on whatever they need to buy for the big day.

With nearly two-thirds (60 percent) of those polled planning on hosting Christmas-related activities over the festive period this year, it’s clear being ahead of the game is key.

The study, by DFS, found Christmas shopping plans commence between 1st and 15th October – but presents aren’t actually bought until a month later, in the first two weeks of November.

And a fifth start planning their festive food menu in the first two weeks of December, with food preparation happening throughout the same month (17 percent).

And more than a quarter (27 percent) love to play host – although 23 percent admit they feel pressure to ensure all arrangements are completed a minimum of three weeks ahead of 25th December.

The research found that as well as planning food menus, buying presents, and who will host, adults will also make decisions on what scent their home should smell of, what time they need to start cooking on the big day, and where everyone will sit.

A spokesman for the furniture retailer said: “For many, planning arrangements are an important part of Christmas, and those who are hosting want to ensure they have everything they need in the house and that their home looks perfect for the occasion.

“For some, this might be the first Christmas in a few years that they’ve been able to invite people through the door, or even their first EVER, so it’s understandable that it’s an important and exciting time you want to plan for.”