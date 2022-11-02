Opportunities to study in Norway via global partnership; €8.8 million spent

Highlights: Norway pumps in 8.8 million, initiates international educational cooperation

Norway is allocating EUR8.8 million in exchange programs for international educational cooperation.

Norway aims at making itself a world-class destination for education, attracting more students to study in Norway.

In all, 30 projects are lined up to receive financial support from Norway.

Cooperative student exchange partnerships entered into with countries including India, Brazil, Japan, USA, China, and Canada.

A total of 13 universities and colleges will receive the support of Norway for this project.

Norway is stepping up its efforts to draw crucial partnerships with many countries in the field of education. The aim is to make the country a world-class educational hub that attracts international students to study in Norway.

To achieve this goal, Norway has allocated EUR8.8 million which will be made available to 13 universities and colleges in the country that will be involved in student exchange programs.

Norway has drawn a deal with 30 countries worldwide to open up opportunities for students from Norway. They can study in reputed institutions in those countries. Reciprocally, students from those countries will also be able to pursue courses in Norwegian universities. This will enable them to go ahead and establish a fruitful career.

List of countries, Norway is partnering with…

Norway is partnering with in these countries for international educational cooperation includes:

India

Brazil

China

the USA

Canada

South Africa

Japan

South Korea

More than half the project deals with the subjects of natural sciences and technology.

About the role of universities

The universities in Norway collaborating under this program include NTNU and Arctic University (UiT). These universities have the maximum number of projects awarded from a total of 30 projects under this program.

UiT has special relevance to India in this project. This university will do significant work in strengthening Norway’s collaboration with India and Brazil in the area of humanities. The result of this will be an improvement in education in the area of climate change. In this direction, this project will imbibe the knowledge and perspective of indigenous people from South Asia, the Amazon, and the Himalayas.

The University of Tromso, has also been permitted to offer international work experience to international students in the area of geosciences. There’s already an understanding that this university will do what’s necessary for the improvement of the relevance of education in this field when it comes to employment.

OsloMet will collaborate with China and Japan. The area of collaboration will be improving competence in smart as well as sustainable infrastructure. This will be regarding infrastructure for roads and railways.

The University of Agder will enter into a partnership with India and Canada. The purpose will be to improve education in the fields of information & communication technology.

Present status of the project

Approval has been granted for close to 41 percent of the applications filed for RESEARCH 2021. The HK-dir (Directorate for Higher Education and Skills) is distributing the funds through the UTFORSK program. In the Panorama strategy, RESEARCH 2021 is a central tool. It’s the Government of Norway’s strategy to develop cooperation with the aforementioned countries for higher education and research.

