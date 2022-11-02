Paul McCartney Picks the Beatles Song He’d ‘Showcase to Curious Aliens’

The Beatles are international cultural staples, and if aliens ever visited earth, they would most likely discover the band’s music while analyzing the human race’s culture. Paul McCartney has several Beatles songs he thinks curious aliens would find fascinating, but he picks one of their biggest hits.

Paul McCartney | Samir Hussein/WireImage

In an interview on his website, Paulmccartney.com, the former Beatle was asked which song he’d show to curious aliens. Paul McCartney lists a few of The Beatles’ songs he wrote and chooses one he believes is the best choice.

“It’s always very hard to narrow down favorite songs, so what I do is just make a guess. What comes to my head for The Beatles would be ‘Yesterday’ – I’d say that was an important moment. But then again, my inner voice says, ‘What about ‘Hey Jude’? What about ‘Let It Be’…?’ So it is a very difficult question to answer. But I’ll plump for ‘Yesterday’.”

McCartney also picked a few songs from his time with Wings and his solo career.

“For the Wings period I’ll go for ‘Band on the Run’, although I’ve just heard recently the song ‘Arrow Through Me’ is really getting all sorts of attention, so maybe the aliens would like that! I always liked it myself as a song, but it’s obviously been played somewhere recently and people are going mad on the streaming…Then for my solo period I would go for ‘Coming Up’ from McCartney II.”

