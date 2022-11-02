PIctures show 22 huge stars who visited Sheffield – ranging from pop icons to hollywood superstars

From The Beatles to the Sex Pistols, Olivia Newton John to Paul Newman, the city and its surrounding countryside have seen many a famous face pass through.

Here are some pictures from the past as the great and good visit our city and its surrounding countryside.

1. The Beatles Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr and fans at the Beatles City hall concert on November 2 1963 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

2. Olivia Newton-John Olivia Newton-John pictured at High Storrs School, Sheffield, July 14, 1973 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Kylie Minogue Kylie Minogue at the Roxy, Arundel Gate, Sheffield, in October 1989 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers