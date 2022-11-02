PIctures show 22 huge stars who visited Sheffield – ranging from pop icons to hollywood superstars

From The Beatles to the Sex Pistols, Olivia Newton John to Paul Newman, the city and its surrounding countryside have seen many a famous face pass through.
Here are some pictures from the past as the great and good visit our city and its surrounding countryside.
Have you ever snapped a famous face in the city? Email it to [email protected] and we’ll include it in our next gallery.
1. The Beatles
Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr and fans at the Beatles City hall concert on November 2 1963
Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. Olivia Newton-John
Olivia Newton-John pictured at High Storrs School, Sheffield, July 14, 1973
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue at the Roxy, Arundel Gate, Sheffield, in October 1989
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. The Sex Pistols
The Sex Pistols at Radio Hallam, December 7 1976
Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd