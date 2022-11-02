Previously blacklisted Call of Duty: Warzone streamer ClutchBelk cries on podcast after being allowed to compete again

Chandler “ClutchBelk” broke down into tears while discussing his return to the Call of Duty: Warzone scene in a recent Bot Lobby Podcast episode after he was blacklisted by Activision over harassing professional Call of Duty Player Swish of the New York Subliners back in September last year.

Chandler’s comments and his chat reaction to Swish sparked quite an outrage in the gaming community, which is why he was blacklisted from taking part in any official Activision event. Having received news of the reversal of the ban, the streamer was quite emotional, thanking his loved ones and the developers for giving him a second chance.

“I am so grateful for it”: ClutchBelk’s emotional response to getting the chance to compete in Call of Duty: Warzone

The suspension was clearly hard on the streamer, both emotionally and financially. Before breaking down, he revealed that he was DoorDashing for an alternate source of income:

“When I look back on it, I thought if I just stick this out, you know, I’ll make it. I just gotta stick this out and I think that I can come out on top and become the person that I wanna be. And, actually, I think it was a month or two ago, I started DoorDashing just to like, try to build up some sort of income because…”

At this point, ClutchBelk couldn’t continue and had to take a moment. After composing himself, he explained how he felt after the infamous incident in a pretty broken voice:

“Situation had completely broken me, cus, I tried to give my all and… I know I’m a super competitive person but was not the person that they were putting me out to be. Like, I don’t wanna just sit here and cry… But it was a tough time for me. It was super tough. There were days that I just didn’t want to go because I just thought that the world hated me.”

The streamer then praised his girlfriend and family for helping him get through the tough time:

“With the help of my girlfriend, you know, she helped me out so much. Would just sit me down, talking to me whenever I needed to. My family helped me out so much in this situation as well.”

Timestamp 34:35

Stifling tears, ClutchBelk laid out how emotionally freeing it was to get the news that he would finally be able to compete in Call of Duty again:

“To be able to get that news two days ago was just, it was like God just gave me my gift back, just be able to do what I love to do. It’s just to compete, I’m just a competitor, just, it was like a brick was lifted from my back. Like a huge boulder was lifted off my back and I’m just so grateful for it. So, so grateful.”

How did the internet react to ClutchBelk’s return?

Many of his fans and the gaming community were quite taken in with his emotional apology. Gaming personalities and streamers, along with many fans, supported Activision’s decision to revoke the ban, deeming the long suspension an adequate penalty for his actions from last year. Here are some of the reactions:

@ClutchBeIk Absolutely buzzing for you belk, you deserve the second chance. You’ve proved yourself after the situation and had a great attitude to every knock back/tournament denial since. Wz2 is your game and great to see you back in the tournament scene buddy! @ClutchBeIk Absolutely buzzing for you belk, you deserve the second chance. You’ve proved yourself after the situation and had a great attitude to every knock back/tournament denial since. Wz2 is your game and great to see you back in the tournament scene buddy!

@ClutchBeIk Let’s go belk. Can see a direct reflection in the grind you’ve been producing the last few days @ClutchBeIk Let’s go belk. Can see a direct reflection in the grind you’ve been producing the last few days

He was never officially communicated he was blacklisted but was continually denied by multiple TO’s Eventually he apologized and Swish also wanted him competing again. Dude has definitely paid the price for his actions, excited to see him back. He was never officially communicated he was blacklisted but was continually denied by multiple TO’s Eventually he apologized and Swish also wanted him competing again. Dude has definitely paid the price for his actions, excited to see him back.

@JakeSucky It’s sad to see someone like this, glad it’s over and I hope he learned from everything @JakeSucky It’s sad to see someone like this, glad it’s over and I hope he learned from everything

Would like to announce I am allowed to compete again! Thank you everyone at Activision for giving me a 2nd chance. Cannot wait for what WZ2 holds <3 Would like to announce I am allowed to compete again! Thank you everyone at Activision for giving me a 2nd chance. Cannot wait for what WZ2 holds <3

ClutchBelk has around 46,000 followers on Twitch and primarily streams Call of Duty Warzone. Fans of the streamer are definitely excited to see him back playing Modern Warfare 2. The streamer has also shown considerable interest in playing the upcoming Warzone 2 that is slated to release this month.

