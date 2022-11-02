Ringo Starr Said Paul McCartney Always Had to Call the Rest of The Beatles to Come to Work

Ringo Starr once admitted that Paul McCartney had to call the rest of The Beatles to come to work. Paul always assumed the role of boss in The Beatles, whether he liked it or not.

John Lennon and Paul McCartney of The Beatles | Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Paul McCartney often called the rest of The Beatles into work

The Beatles are frequently recognized as one of the best rock ‘n’ roll bands. However, like everyone else, they didn’t exactly want to come to work every day. “They” meaning George Harrison, John Lennon, and Ringo.

Besides being late for The Beatles’ first official meeting with their soon-to-be manager, Brian Epstein, because he was bathing, Paul was always punctual and ready to take on anything in the recording studio and beyond. He was often the overachiever, which later morphed into an authoritative, bossy demeanor.

Paul often called the rest of The Beatles to come into the recording studio after none of them showed up. In Martin Scorsese’s documentary, George Harrison: Living in the Material World, George explained he, John, and Ringo lived close to each other in Surrey. John would pick them up, and they’d smoke a lot of marijuana while Paul waited for everyone in the studio.

“We have to thank Paul that we made as many records as we did because, you know, John and I, because we lived in the same area, would be hanging out,” Ringo explained in the documentary. “It’s like a beautiful day in the garden in England, and the phone would ring, and we’d always know it was him.

“‘He wants us to work!’”