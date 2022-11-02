Russia has ‘seriously damaged’ 40% of Ukraine’s entire energy infrastructure; grain export deal threatened as shipments stall

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska smiles during a standing ovation following Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenski’s address via a video during the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, September 21, 2022.

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska made an impassioned speech on Tuesday calling on the global technology community to aid her country and combat Russia’s invasion.

Speaking at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon, Zelenska told attendees that technology has become “battlefield” in the Russian war against Ukraine. Russia “puts technology at the service of terror,” she said.

“Technology has in many ways brought us closer together through social media and messenger apps,” Zelenska said Tuesday evening.

“But imagine, all of a sudden a social media account stops getting updated, the person running it no longer responds to messages. And then you see their black and white photos and you know the unthinkable has happened. During this month, thousands of Ukrainian social media accounts will never be updated again. Those people are gone.”

She called on tech entrepreneurs and investors to invest in Ukraine’s tech and science sectors and make donations to her Olena Zelenska Foundation. Launched in September, the foundation aims to restore Ukrainian hospitals and schools that have been destroyed in the war. Children “should be flying to Mars, not running to their basements” to flee Russian shelling in war shelters, Zelenska said.

“You are the force that moves the world,” she said. “You have the potential and technologies that can help, not destroy; by helping Ukraine, you can move the world in the right direction.”

Before Zelenska was due to speak, Paddy Cosgrave, Web Summit’s founder, launched an attack on Ireland’s government over Russia. He said it has allowed certain Russian actors to avoid facing sanctions.

“The Irish government has for years lobbied both Brussels and the White House so that certain Russian oligarchs might be exempted from both U.S. and EU sanctions,” Cosgrave, who has long been critical of the Irish government, said onstage at Web Summit.

“My message is simple, how can Ireland help Ukraine stop bankrolling Russian oligarchs?” he added.

For its part, Ireland says it is opposed to Russia’s war against Ukraine and has joined its European Union alies in imposing strict sanctions on Moscow.

— Ryan Browne