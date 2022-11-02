Screaming mother watched daughter cycle into HGV





An inquest has seen Eloise’s mother, Laura Jackson described the moment she was left helplessly watching her daughter rushing down the road before the incident. The coroner was informed that the young “bubbly” schoolgirl had collided with her BMX bike with the wheels of the heavy goods vehicle just metres from her front door.

The HGV was carrying 26 tonnes of plastic and the inquest heard how Laura was left screaming and running towards her daughter as she cycled downhill into the oncoming vehicle. Laura said: “Eloise hopped on her bike despite me telling her not to. I was yelling and screaming. “I went to the end of the road and came face to face with a lady who said, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry’. “All the traffic stopped, and I started screaming for someone to call an ambulance.

Eloise died later that evening at Salisbury District Hospital hospital and, according to medical evidence heard by the court, she had suffered “massive contusions to her left side” and “extensive traumatic injuries [and] significant abdominal bruising”. Police collision investigator, PC Stephen Fair said that the incident was a “tragic collision”. He added: “The HGV started moving forward before the collision. It was not travelling more than 12 miles per hour. “For an unknown reason [Eloise] did not stop. She collided with the wheel and tyre of the vehicle.” The driver of the vehicle, Rodney Motonga, who is not at fault for the accident, said in a statement: “I to this day do not know how the collision happened.” READ MORE: Lottery winner says he will spend his windfall on Lurpak

Mr Palmer added that the section of road where keen horse rider Eloise died, is an “accident blackspot” with other collisions occurring in that area including a fatal car crash in 2020. He said: “They are thundering through pretty much constantly. We’ve had four fatalities. It’s just unacceptable.” Collingbournes Road Safety Working Group campaign aims to see a reduction in HGVs using the A338 via Collingbourne Ducis and Collingbourne Kingston and also wishes to see a speed reduction implemented in the area. The campaign has the support of Eloise’s Army, a project launched by Eloise’s mother to raise funding and as a tribute to her daughter’s memory.