Steam Deck’s Most Popular Title Coming to Xbox Game Pass | GameSpot News

Microsoft has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass games arriving in November, which include a few standout indie games, a brand-new adventure from Obsidian Entertainment, and a cult-classic IP.

Vampire Survivors, one of the most played games on Valve’s Steam Deck, plays like an homage to Castlevania where you slowly gather power and turn your supernatural slayer into a mobile tornado of whips, cats, and garlic force-fields. It recently exited its early access phase and is now a full release, and has been exclusive to PC until today’s Game Pass announcement confirming an Xbox console release on November 8. It’s also currently on Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Released back in October, Return to Monkey Island features series creator Ron Gilbert back in the captain’s chair and continues the story of The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge. The game got a 9/10 score from GameSpot, with reviewer Richard Wakeling noting that it feels like a “heartfelt and nostalgic adventure” aimed at longtime fans of the series. The game is coming to Game Pass on November 10.

Pentiment is the other big game for the month, a medieval murder mystery with a distinct illustrated style from Obsidian Entertainment. The game unfolds over 25 years during early 16th century Germany, and the entire game looks like it was ripped from the pages of a manuscript from that time period. Pentiment comes to Game Pass on November 15.

You can find the full list of games announced for Game Pass this month in the description below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has only been out for a few days, but players have already found a bug that allows you to see all of the emblems and calling cards in the game. The volume of alien-themed nameplates has led some players to believe that a Extinction-style mode may be coming to the game.