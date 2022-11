Su Jeong Jang advanced to the second round of the Dow Tennis Classic by defeating American qualifier Kayla Day 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Wednesday evening.

Korean Jang, ranked No 116, will face No 7 seed Catherine McNally next.

Midland WTA 125, other first-round results (Greater Midland Tennis Center, USD 115.000, most recent results first):