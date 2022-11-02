The official start to manatee season here in South Florida kicks off Nov. 15





We love our sea cows all year long but November is Manatee Awareness Month. The official start to manatee season here in South Florida kicks off on Nov. 15.Manatee Awareness Month is a great way to educate the public and also remind boaters to watch for manatees and to slow down, especially through wake zones.Amber Howell, a research associate with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says that starting on Nov. 15, all of the speed zones will change across South Florida."So some places where it might have been 25 mph is now slow speed minimum wake," said Howell. "So we encourage boaters to be familiar with speed zones in their area and to just pay attention to when they're out on the water to look at those signs and know where they are and what speeds they should be going."Officials recommend wearing polarized sunglasses like these while out on the water to prevent glare. November is also the time of the year when we will get a break from the heat thanks to cold fronts.The latest: Weather coverage from WPBF 25 News "We have hundreds that will gather in this warm water refuge when the temperature begins to drop," said Rachel Shanker, the conservation liaison and educator for Manatee Lagoon.Manatees are a protected species and it's illegal to feed, harass, disturb or harm them."Manatees are facing a lot of challenges right now, so the more that we can educate the public to really be aware of their migration and avoid coming in contact with them with their boats and keeping their distance, let them travel, let them feed, let them rest. That's the best thing we can do," said Howell. There is a safe way to observe and get to learn more about manatees right here in our own backyard. Shanker said that the Manatee Lagoon has a lot of exciting reasons for visitors to make a trip."If you've been here before, we've got some new exciting additions or, if you've never been here before, there's lots to learn," said Shanker. "We have some life-sized manatee statues that we're very excited about and there's always something to learn here at Manatee Lagoon.""If the public ever comes across a manatee that they are concerned about, they should call the 24-hour FWC hotline at 888-404-3922, that will put them in touch with a manatee biologist so we can get it the help it needs," said Howell.

